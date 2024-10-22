UP: Woman's head severed by milk boiler lid after explosion

Jaunpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) In a freak accident, an explosion in a milk boiler led to the death of a woman after her head got severed by the lid of the machine here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened at Rajendra Bind’s house in Dihiya village, they said.

Circle Officer (Shahganj) Ajeet Singh Chauhan said Bind owns a sweet shop in the area. At around 10 am, milk was boiling in the boiler when the machine exploded.

As a result of the explosion, the milk boiler’s lid went flying in the air and severed the head of Manita, Bind’s wife, he said.

Sita Devi, who was sitting at some distance, also sustained some head injuries, the CO said.

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that the injured woman has been hospitalised. PTI COR NAV NB NB