UP woman's Instagram ID hacked, obscene photos posted before her marriage

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A case of hacking the Instagram ID of a woman and editing her picture and making obscene photos and videos public on social media before her marriage came to light on Sunday, police said.

SHO of Aurai police station Madanlal said that a 28-year-old man living near the Khamaria police outpost, on December 20 met the Superintendent of Police (SP), and lodged a complaint that the Instagram photo of the woman with whom he was to get married, was edited and replaced by an obscene photo on social media.

In the complaint, it was also mentioned that a message was posted on Instagram stating that the video can be seen by sending Rs 500 to a particular account.

The complainant alleged that the act has been done deliberately to malign his would-be wife and harass her, the SHO said. A case was registered against an unknown person under the IT Act, and the matter is being probed, he added.