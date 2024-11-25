UP women commission vice chief Aparna Yadav supports Adityanath's 'Batenge to katenge'

Amethi (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women vice chairperson Aparna Yadav on Monday supported Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement 'batenge to katenge' (divided we perish) and said all those who are united for the nation support the BJP.

Yadav, who is the daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav, was here on a one-day visit. Talking to reporters, she said everyone understands the message given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that if people are united, they will be safe.

"Everyone believes that unity is the biggest strength and because of that the whole country stands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP," she said.

About Chief Minister Adityanath's slogan 'Batenge to katenge', she said, "It is true that those who think and are united for the country are in support of the BJP and will remain with it." On the question being raised on the EVM machines, she said when the opposition wins, the Electronic Voting Machine is fine; but when it loses, the EVM is blamed.

"The people have rejected the opposition in the recent polls. The country has told that it accepts the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath ji in Uttar Pradesh," she said, claiming that under the leadership of Modi, the country is safe and is moving ahead on the path of development.

Yadav held a public hearing here on crimes against women in the Gauriganj guest house.

Before this, the UP State Commission for Women vice chairperson inspected the primary school and the district hospital. She was informed about the treatment facilities for patients in the district hospital. PTI COR ABN ABN KSS KSS