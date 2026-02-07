UP women panel chief says 'parental negligence' major factor in Ghaziabad sisters' suicide

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, Dr Babita Singh, on Saturday visited Bharat City Society here to take stock of the triple suicide case involving three minor sisters, officials said.

Dr Singh met the family of the deceased sisters -- Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) -- and offered her condolences. She also sought an update on the ongoing police and administrative investigations into the incident.

Talking to the media after the visit, the chairperson said that prima facie evidence indicated that excessive academic pressure and parental negligence were among the major factors contributing to the incident.

She shared that the mental state of the children was not properly understood at the right time.

Dr Singh said the commission has written to all district magistrates across the state, directing that online homework should not be assigned to children below Class 5.

She said the commission has also sought a detailed report from the district administration and interacted with police officials investigating the case from all possible angles.

Urging parents to remain vigilant, Dr Singh said they must monitor whether their children are playing online games that could increase suicidal tendencies. She noted that in several cases, children were found accessing online games under the guise of homework.

"Parents must remain alert and not be negligent when it comes to issues concerning their children," she said. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL