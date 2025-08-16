UP: Women's kills self by jumping in front of train, bystanders thwart mother's suicide bid

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 16 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, while her mother's bid to end life was thwarted by the bystanders in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The deceased woman was reportedly distressed due to a family dispute, they said.

Saharanpur SP (Rural) Sagar Jain said the incident took place late on Friday under the Deoband police station limits, when Shivali (45) was walking near the railway tracks with her mother Vinod Gambhir (65).

"As a train approached from the Saharanpur side, Shivali jumped in front of it. The onlookers intervened and held back her mother, who was also attempting to follow her daughter," the SP said.

Police said the mother and the daughter were reportedly suffering from some mental distress. PTI COR CDN ARI