UP: Yogi inspects PM rally venue in Kanpur, orders error free arrangements

Kanpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) Uttar Pardesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the venue from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering here on Friday and directed officials to make error free arrangements, a district official said.

Adityanath held detailed discussions with the top officials on Wednesday, instructing them to take all necessary precautionary measures for the event.

In a review meeting he stressed on the need for adequate parking arrangements to ensure smooth traffic and prevent haphazard parking.

He further directed officials to to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, cleanliness, urinals etc. t The chief minister asked metro officials to offer free travel for retired employees, officers, sanitation workers, meritorious students and people of other government and non-government organisations during the event, to promote the Metro as an efficient transport system.

Adityanath instructed the public representatives and officials to run a special cleanliness drive in the district in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation till May 30.

He expressed happiness saying that with the start of five units of the three power plants in the state, maximum electricity will be supplied to the people, which will prove to be a milestone, a statement issued here said.

Commissioner of Police Akhil Kumar was directed to coordinate with Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guards (NSG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) apart from other security agencies including Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Task Force (STF).

He also ordered the implementation of foolproof anti-drone measure and proper electric and fire safety arrangement.