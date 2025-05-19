UP: Young male leopard dies during rescue efforts in Katarniaghat Wildlife Division

Bahraich, May 19 (PTI) A male leopard, aged around one to one and a half years old, which was found injured a day earlier along a canal embankment in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division here, died during the rescue attempt, officials said on Monday.

Forest department officials believe it was likely hit by an unidentified vehicle.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) B Shivshanker told PTI that the leopard was found near Harkhapur village in the Dharampur Range of the division.

"The exact cause cannot be confirmed, but the site conditions suggest the leopard was struck by a vehicle," he said.

A team of forest staff and veterinarians rushed to the spot upon receiving information. They first considered tranquillising the cat for treatment, but because of its young age feared the sedative might prove fatal, the officer said.

Instead, they decided to cage the leopard and transport it for care. Unfortunately, the animal succumbed during the rescue operation, he added.

The carcass was brought to the range office, where three veterinarians conducted a post mortem in line with National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs). The body has since been incinerated, Shivshanker said.

Viscera samples are being sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Bareilly, for detailed analysis, he said.

"The preliminary autopsy noted external injuries on the neck and internal haemorrhaging, indicating death from trauma," he added.

According to the DFO, Katarniaghat now supports an estimated 100 leopards and 70 to 80 tigers inside the forest, with as many as 150 leopards possibly ranging through adjoining villages and farmland.

"Rising traffic and speeding vehicles pose a growing threat to wildlife," he warned.

On why so many leopards stray into fields and settlements, Shivshanker explained that the 550 sq km reserve supports a high tiger density, each tiger defends roughly 25 sq km and often drives leopards out.

Pushed into nearby cane fields which mimic tall grass habitat, leopards also find easy prey such as dogs, cats, calves and goats, he said.

Meanwhile officials said while a formal inquiry is under way, residents have been urged to slow down while driving near forest areas.

Notably, since the start of 2025, Katarniaghat has recorded the deaths of three leopards, one tiger and one elephant. The incident on Sunday marks the fourth leopard fatality this year. In 2024, the division reported four leopard and one tiger deaths.