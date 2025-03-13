UP: Youth among 2 killed, 1 injured in collision between two bikes

Mau (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Two people died and another got injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles near Bellowja Bazaar here, police said.

The accident occurred around 2 pm. Kundwa Bar Purwa village resident Bechu (45) and his 18-year-old son Ram Ashish were on their way to Tarwadi Chowk when their motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler being driven by Ravi Kumar (22).

Ram Ashish and Ravi died in the accident but Bechu (45), who sustained serious injuries, was referred to the district hospital for further treatment, they said.

Halderpur SHO Jagdish Prasad Verma said the bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem. Further probe is underway.