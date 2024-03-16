UP: Youth attempts suicide in front of police over land dispute

Ballia (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth attending a programme organised for the redressal of land-related disputes here allegedly attempted suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in the presence of senior police and administrative officials here on Saturday.

Police on the spot stopped him and took him to a hospital, officials said.

According to police, Manoj Gond, a resident of Pindhara village, came to the 'Sampurna Samadhan Diwas' at the Baansdeeh tehsil with his mother.

'Sampurna Samadhan Diwas' are observed in all sub-divisions of Uttar Pradesh to redress grievances of people on the spot.

The youth threatened that if he does not "get justice this time", he will commit suicide, police said.

Before officers could react, Gond took out a knife and stabbed himself.

SHO in-charge Swatantra Kumar Singh said the police present on the spot got hold of Gond and took him to the Community Health Centre, Bansdeeh for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said Gond's land dispute was resolved but he did not accept the compromise.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said that he has instructed the deputy district magistrate and the DSP to visit the spot and resolve the matter. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY