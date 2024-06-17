UP youth detained for 'abusing' and 'threatening' PM Modi, CM Adityanath in viral video

Ballia (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) The police on Monday detained a 22-year-old youth here after a purported video of him "abusing" and "threatening to kill" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went public, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Gaurav Kumar Sharma said in a video that went viral on social media, a man was heard using abusive language for Modi and Adityanath.

The accused also threatened to kill them, in the video, he said.

Investigation revealed that the video was three to four months old and led the police to the accused Akbar Ali, a resident of Rajendra Nagar here, Sharma said.

Ali was detained on Monday and is being interrogated, the CO added. PTI COR NAV RPA