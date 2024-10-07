UP: Youth dies after falling into abandoned well in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died allegedly after falling into an abandoned well by the roadside here on Monday, police said.

Salman, a resident of Kalyanpur, was on his way home from the market when he fell into the dilapidated well near the village, they said.

"After a three-hour effort by the fire brigade and Piparpur police, Salman was pulled out and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bhadaur, where doctors pronounced him dead," Piparpur police station in-charge Inspector Ramraj Kushwaha said.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem, and legal proceedings are underway," he said. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG