Amethi, Jun 28 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth got electrocuted after an overhead power line fell on him in Jais area here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Pure Azim village when Harikash went to an orchard to graze his cattle. A wire from an overhead power line broke and fell on him, Jais Inspector-in-charge Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Harikash died on the spot, Singh said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem. PTI COR SNS NB