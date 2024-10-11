UP: Youth fatally attacked in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten to death by unidentified assailants here early Friday, police said.

The man was asleep by the roadside in Sidhiavan village when the assailants beat him with sticks around 1.30 am, the police said.

"Vimlesh Tripathi was later rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jagdishpur, from where doctors referred him to the trauma centre in Lucknow. He died during treatment," local police station in-charge Dhirendra Yadav said.

He said the postmortem and other legal proceedings in the case are ongoing. PTI COR KIS DV DV