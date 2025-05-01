UP youth hangs self from tree after engagement called off within a week

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 1 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth allegedly hanged himself from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's in Muzaffarnagar, after his engagement was called off a week after it was finalised, police said on Thursday.

The youth, whose body was found in Madina Colony here on Wednesday, also blamed three of his friends for his situation in a video he shot before the suspected suicide, they said.

Anas, the deceased, was reportedly upset after his engagement was called off by the girl's family just a week after both families had agreed on the wedding, Station House Officer (SHO) Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Prior to committing suicide, the youth posted a video on social media in which he named three of his friends, alleging that they were responsible for his situation, police said.

Police are examining the contents of the video and further inquiry is being conducted, Singh added. PTI COR ABN SKY SKY