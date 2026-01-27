UP: Youth held after video of him opening fire surfaces online

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth was arrested on Tuesday after a video purportedly showing him firing multiple rounds from a pistol in a field surfaced on social media, police said.

In the 29-second video, the youth, identified as Lucky (21), is seen wearing a red shirt and firing four to five rounds in the air while a song by a Haryana-based singer plays on a speaker in the background.

After firing, he is also seen striking a swaggering pose by lifting his collar.

Taking cognisance of the widely shared clip, senior police officials directed immediate action, following which the accused was traced and arrested from the Nanauta police station area, they said.

Nanauta police station in-charge Naveen Kumar Saini said the pistol used in the firing has been seized, and legal proceedings under relevant sections of the Arms Act have been initiated against the accused.

"This act is a serious violation of the Arms Act and sends a wrong message to society, especially to the youths," Saini said. Further legal action is underway.