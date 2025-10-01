UP: Youth held for making video with abusive remarks on Lord Ram, PM Modi

Jhansi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) An 18-year-old man was arrested from a village here on Wednesday for making a video containing objectionable comments on Lord Ram and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and circulating it on social media, police said.

The accused has been identified as Harsh, son of Phool Singh, a resident of Bhatta Gaon in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, police said they had taken cognisance of the video promoted on social media and registered a case.

Following investigation, Harsh was identified as the creator of the video and he was subsequently arrested, they said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK