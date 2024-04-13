UP: Youth held over post against Modi, Lord Hanuman

Bhadohi (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A youth was arrested from Suryawa area of the district here on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cartoons of Hindu Gods with unparliamentary language on a social media platform, police said.

Advertisment

Suryawa Police Station In-charge Ram Nagina Yadav said that on Friday a complaint was received through X about one Sonu Kumar posting indecent remarks against Modi on February 26 from his Facebook account.

Cyber Crime Branch investigated the complaint and after finding it to be correct, arrested Sonu Kumar, a native of Pali village.

A cartoon of Lord Hanuman burning Lanka and a cartoon of Lord Vishnu holding a bow and arrow was also posted from the same account, Yadav said. PTI COR SAB VN VN