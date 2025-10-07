UP: Youth killed in celebratory firing during family function in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth was killed in celebratory firing during a family function in Amethi district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Gartholia village on Monday night at the residence of Mastram Yadav, where a ceremony was being held to celebrate the birth of his daughter for which several relatives and acquaintances had gathered.

Around 10.30 pm, Dev Yadav (19), a resident of Murain ka Purva village related to Mastram, allegedly fired from a country-made pistol. However, the bullet ricocheted and hit him on the chest, police said.

Yadav was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi, where doctors declared him dead.

Police have initiated further legal proceedings after sending the body for autopsy, Munshiganj SHO Shiva Kant Tripathi said.

"The exact circumstances under which the bullet hit Yadav are being ascertained," he said. PTI COR ABN ANM ARI