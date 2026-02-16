UP: Youth shot dead by friends in Gorakhpur, villagers protest

Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friends in Tenuiya village of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Sunday evening, triggering protests and a brief road blockade by angry villagers, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Nishad (22), a resident of the village.

According to the police, Arun was called out of his house around 4 pm by a youth named Vishal. Investigators said that Vishal, along with Devendra and five to six others, allegedly took Arun to a nearby field following an argument and shot at him.

Arun collapsed on the spot after sustaining a bullet injury. He was rushed to the BRD Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

News of his death sparked outrage among locals, who blocked the Gorakhpur - Maharajganj road near the medical college police outpost for nearly 30 minutes, demanding the arrest of the accused. The protest was withdrawn after police assured swift action.

The police have registered a murder case against two named accused and six unidentified people. Some suspects were detained late on Sunday night for questioning.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Arun, who worked as a paint polisher, is survived by his parents and younger brother.