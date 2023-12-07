UP: Youths posing as 'tantriks' rape woman in Barabanki; arrested

Barabanki (UP), Dec 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was raped by two youths posing as 'tantriks' in a village here, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

Posing as ‘tantriks’, Rahul (23) and Manoj (24) met the woman here on Wednesday evening and said they would help in getting her marriage fixed and relieve her of all problems, SHO Ratnesh Kumar said.

They asked her to go inside a shed so that they could start the rituals and raped her, he said.

Police were informed after the woman raised an alarm. Police reached the spot and the accused were caught immediately.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra said that the woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination and legal action is being taken against the arrested youths. PTI COR SAB SKY SKY