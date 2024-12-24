UP: YouTuber arrested for threatening cop for interview

Sambhal (UP), Dec 24 (PTI) A YouTuber has been arrested here for allegedly threatening a police officer to grant him an interview, officials said on Tuesday.

The YouTuber, Mashkoor Raza Dada, allegedly used the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar to pressure Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary, they said.

Dada wanted to interview Chaudhary regarding the November 24 violence in Sambhal.

Sambhal Kotwali Station Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar said, "Mashkoor Raza Dada has been booked for disturbing public peace. He was pressuring the CO for an interview and threatened him when his request was denied. Following the charges, he was sent to jail." Speaking to reporters before being sent to jail on Monday, Dada claimed to be a BJP worker.

"I have a YouTube channel and a transport business. I wanted to interview the Sambhal CO to gain fame. I called him several times despite being refused. If the interview had happened, I would have become famous across India. I even told the CO that I could involve the CM, DGP, or SP to compel him to agree," he said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV