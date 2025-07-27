UP: YouTuber nabbed for uploading 'abusive' content; released on bail

Moradabad (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Police here held a local YouTuber for uploading a video that allegedly mocked Hindu saints and sages with abusive language, an officer said on Sunday.

Mohammad Amir was later released on bail after he appeared in a court.

According to police, Aamir, a resident of Pakbada town in Moradabad, often uploads content that has been deemed "obscene and offensive" by various groups.

"In his latest upload, he dressed as a sadhu and used objectionable and vulgar language, leading to significant criticism from the local populace," Superintendent of Police (City) Ran Vijay Singh said.

He was arrested Saturday for "spreading objectionable content and hurting religious sentiments," he said. PTI COR CDN VN VN