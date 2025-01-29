UP: YouTuber Shadab Jakati booked for rape after woman's complaint

Meerut, Feb 6 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against YouTuber Shadab Jakati on the charges of rape following a complaint filed by a woman here, and initiated a probe into the matter, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijeet Kumar said the case was registered at the Inchhauli Police Station following the woman's written complaint alleging serious criminal offences.

According to police, the FIR was lodged on Friday under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 64 (rape). Further action will be taken based on evidence collected during the investigation, the officer said.

The complainant, a resident of the Inchhauli area on Mawana Road, has accused the YouTuber of rape and has reiterated her allegations earlier before the media.

Meanwhile, Jakati has denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

In a video statement of around two-and-a-half minutes, Jakati claimed the woman had approached him seeking help and that he had assisted her on humanitarian grounds by supporting her child's education, ration and other needs.

He also claimed that the woman had appeared in several of his videos and said there were witnesses to support his version.

Jakati further said CCTV cameras were installed at his residence and asserted that police could verify the footage if required. He also demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the case.

The YouTuber alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against him and that attempts were being made repeatedly to falsely implicate him. PTI COR CDN RHL