UP:32-year-old man dies, another injured in motorcycle accident in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 2 (PTI) A 32-year-old man lost his life, and another was injured after their motorcycle overturned near Sultanpur village here, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday around 11:30 pm when Annu Tiwari and Rahul Tiwari, both residents of Bahuara village in the Sahatwar police station area, were riding a motorcycle towards Haldi.

They were admitted to the district hospital, where Annu succumbed to his injuries, and Rahul (30) was referred to a hospital in Varanasi.

SHO of Haldi police station Rajendra Prasad Singh said that the police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.