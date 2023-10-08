UPA changed alliance name to INDIA to hide history of corruption: Anurag Thakur

Shimla/Hamirpur, Oct 8 (PTI) BJP leader Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said the UPA changed its alliance name to hide its "corruption" and dismissed Congress' claims that it register a victory at all five states where elections are due.

The Congress had made tall claims of victory in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls also but suffered humiliating defeat, Thakur said.

The UPA changed its name to INDIA to hide its corruption and was nervous as a spectre of defeat is haunting the alliance, said the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister in Hamirpur.

Thakur accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of ruining the state and alleged 17 cases of rape are being reported every day from the state, totalling to 2 lakh cases of crime against women, with 35,000 women as victims.

But Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are silent on the issue, he said.

Thakur, also the Union Sports Minister, congratulated the Indian contingent for winning a record haul of 107 medals at Asian Games, crossing 100-medal tally for the first time.

Thakur said that to promote sports activities in Himachal Pradesh, several indoor stadiums, athletic tracks, and a hockey turf have been sanctioned.

He said a centre has been set up in Bilaspur to promote water sports. PTI BPL VN VN