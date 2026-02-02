UPA rule a decade of lost opportunities: BJP's Tejasvi Surya in LS

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP leader Tejasvi Surya on Monday dubbed in the Lok Sabha the ten years of UPA rule a "decade of lost opportunities and a "narrative of excuses" for failing to deliver on multiple fronts.

Seconding the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, he said the difference between "weak leadership" and "great leadership" is what differentiates the Congress and the BJP.

He claimed that during the UPA years, the president's address reflected a "narrative of excuses" for the government's failure on multiple fronts. He said "weak leadership gives excuses" while "great leadership" delivers despite challenges.

This, he said, was the key difference between the Congress and the BJP.

During his speech, the Bangalore (South) MP said that while "leaders have come and gone" in various thriving democracies of the world, Narendra Modi returned to power for a record third term with a thumping majority.

Surya also attacked the UPA government over its stance on terrorism and Naxalism, triggering brief, heated exchanges between the opposition and the treasury benches.

He said while the UPA did nothing to deal with terrorism, the Modi government hit back with military strikes.

The BJP leader claimed that the president's address during the UPA tenure lacked mention of the country's cultural ethos and heritage. As some Congress members protested, Home Minister Amit Shah intervened, saying Surya was only referring to the content of the president's address and not to any particular leader.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal moved the Motion of Thanks, which Surya seconded.

The President addresses the joint sitting of the two Houses at the beginning of the first session of the year. President Droupadi Murmu delivered her address on January 28, marking the beginning of the Budget Session.

Surya said that despite the global slowdown, India remained one of the fastest-growing economies, with youth being empowered as torchbearers of the country's future.

"We have delivered the most honest government," he said. PTI NAB RHL