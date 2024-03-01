UPA's 10 years lost decade of corruption, cronyism; PM Modi rebuilt economy: BJP

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The BJP on Friday described the UPA's 10 years as the "lost decade of corruption and cronyism" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "politics of performance" has made India the world's fastest-growing economy.

Advertisment

The UPA government left behind a "devastated" economy and Prime Minister Modi "rebuilt" it in five years, senior BJP leader and Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Prime Minister Modi's two consecutive terms have seen "tremendous structural changes" in the country, he said.

"The most defining changes have been Prime Minister Narendra Modi's politics of performance, his ability to transform and execute it at an unprecedented scale and depth, solve problems that remained unsolved for decades and change the narrative about India," he said.

Advertisment

The country's economy is a very good and shining example of how Prime Minister Modi's politics of performance has transformed India over the last 10 years and taken it from the 'fragile five' to the top five economies of the world poised to be among the top three, he added.

Chandrasekhar said the UPA government had left a "devastated economy" after its 10-year term and Modi "rebuilt" it in five years after coming to power at the Centre in 2014.

The Congress-led UPA had left the country with just 5.3 per cent GDP. The BJP-led NDA government under PM Modi took the country's GDP growth to 8.4 per cent, the highest in the world, he said.

"This is the stark contrast between the politics of performance and the lost decade of corruption and cronyism," he said.

In his second term from 2019 to 2024, Modi has also laid the foundation of making India a 'viksit bharat', Chandrasekhar said. PTI PK DIV DIV