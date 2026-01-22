UPC Volt to setup AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City with Rs 5,000 cr investment

Hyderabad, Jan 22 (PTI) UPC Volt would set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City, proposed to be developed by the Telangana government on the outskirts of Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore, the state government said here on Thursday.

UPC Volt is a joint venture between Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centers.

The JV focuses on setting up high-performance and energy-efficient AI datacenters.

The data centre investment was finalised during a meeting of the Telangana government delegation, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, had with the leadership of UPC Volt at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, an official release said.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation. An MOU was signed to this effect, it added.