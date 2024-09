New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The annual Indian Air Force (IAF) Day parade this year will be held in Chennai in line with the government's policy of holding major military events outside Delhi, officials said on Friday.

The IAF will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on October 8. The main parade to mark the occasion will take place at Air Force Station Tambaram in Chennai, they said.

Last year, the parade was held at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. PTI MPB TIR TIR