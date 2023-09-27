Upcoming assembly polls in five states will give new direction to country: Akhilesh

Rewa (MP), Sep 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said the upcoming assembly elections in five states will give a new direction to the country.

Advertisment

He also dared the Bharatiya Janata Party to give 33 per cent of tickets to women in the elections to assemblies and Lok Sabha if the party is serious about women's reservation.

“Upcoming assembly polls in five states will give a new direction to the country. I urge people to understand the seriousness before casting votes. Don't fall into the BJP's big advertising campaign trap as it will not change your fate,” Yadav said.

He was addressing a meeting in the Sirmour constituency for SP candidate Lakshman Tiwari for the upcoming MP assembly elections.

Advertisment

Referring to the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' passed by Parliament, Yadav said it was not clear after how many general elections this bill will be implemented.

“But if they (BJP) are serious about this bill and if their intentions are honest, they should give 33 per cent tickets to women in the upcoming assembly polls and also in the general elections,” the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

He alleged that the BJP has failed to provide jobs to youths despite being in power for nearly 20 years in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

"The BJP is a party of dishonest persons and their rule is marked by rampant corruption in Madhya Pradesh," the SP chief alleged.

On the BJP's claim that its policies ensured that a common man wearing Hawai chappal (slippers) can now travel in aeroplanes, Yadav said, “Before fulfilling this dream, they have sold many aeroplanes and airports of the country.” Referring to PM Modi's remarks that he had to construct toilets for people as the earlier Congress governments had done nothing on this front, Yadav said, “Do these toilets have a water facility? They exist mainly on paper.” He said the Samajwadi Party is a part of the INDIA bloc but has its "own ways".

"We will strengthen the INDIA alliance by stopping BJP in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said and cited the Ghosi by-poll victory in UP.

He also slammed the BJP for its promise of doubling farmers' income and alleged the ruling party has not done anything, especially on doubling the price of their crops. PTI COR MAS NSK