Upcoming electronic manufacturing cluster in Goa to bring in huge investment to state: Officials

Panaji, May 9 (PIT) Goa’s first-ever electronic manufacturing cluster at Tuem village in North Goa is in its final stages of completion and is expected to attract huge investment to the coastal state, officials have said.

The e-manufacturing cluster is being developed by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITEC).

“The manufacturing cluster is a cornerstone of India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 goal and the plan of the Narendra Modi-led government to transform India into a global electronic manufacturing hub,” Kabir Shirgaonkar, director of DITEC, told PTI Videos.

He said the industrial zone will spread over 5,97,125 square metres near Tuem village along the Goa-Mumbai National Highway.

“It will foster innovation and create employment. It will act as an anchor for Goa’s economic and digital transformation,” Shirgaonkar said, adding that they expect huge investment due to the upcoming manufacturing cluster.

He said the state government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will provide various incentives to the electronic manufacturing units setting up shop at Tuem.

“We have formed a single-window clearance system for construction licence, the occupancy and all other requirements to set up the manufacturing units. A committee has been formed to provide end-to-end facilitations for the companies,” Shirgaonkar said.

The official said that they are trying to create skilled manpower through training imparted in colleges and at various skill training centres across Goa.

Shirgaonkar said the work for the facility is planned to be completed by October.

“We have already allotted plots to various electronic manufacturing companies, and our vision is to attract some of the big core electronic manufacturing companies so they can act as anchors in this project,” he said.

In the future, Shirgaonkar said, they are also looking at inviting drone tech companies, allowing additive manufacturing and EV (electric vehicle) infrastructure.

Co-founder of Powerland Agro Tractor Vehicles Private Limited, Narayan Naik, who has invested in the electronic manufacturing cluster, said that the upcoming project is a big encouragement for industrialists like him.

“Ours is a startup based in Goa. We manufacture electric all-terrain vehicles, which are fully developed in Goa and are being exported to over 20 countries,” he said.

Naik said, “First of all, we are a Goa-based company. We were firm that we should get land at a reasonable price here, and that made us approach the IT department to give us a plot at Tuem. Getting a plot here was a big encouragement for us to set up our unit in Goa.” He said the cluster will create jobs for skilled, technically competent people in IT and electronics. “Now, they go outside the state for jobs. Once the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster starts, all these Goan youth will have plenty of jobs at Tuem,” Naik added.

Subrai Nadkarni, chief engineer of Goa Information Technology Development Corporation, said that the plots at the Tuem manufacturing cluster are in the process of being allotted, while the facilities have been developed.

“The approach road will come right from the national highway to this place. Mopa airport or the highway will be only about 5.5 km away. These are the advantages of the electronic manufacturing cluster, and it will go a long way in boosting businesses in Goa,” he said. PTI RPS NR