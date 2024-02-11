Upcoming GMCH will take healthcare to doorsteps of people in Gondia: Shinde

Gondia, Feb 11 (PTI) The upcoming GMCH (Government Medical College and Hospital) in Gondia will take healthcare to the doorsteps of people, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. Shinde was addressing a gathering after Vice President Jagdeep Dhaknkar laid the foundation stone for the GMCH campus here.

“People of Gondia were demanding an independent GMCH campus. Once completed, it will take healthcare to the doorsteps of the people," Shinde said.

He listed the steps taken by the state government to provide affordable healthcare and other facilities.

"Maharashtra has a network of medical colleges and we are ahead of others. We have already relaxed the eligibility conditions for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and had raised the treatment limit from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh," the chief minister said.

He said his government had tried to give justice to all sections in the last 18 months of rule.

"In a first, the government has extended a bonus of Rs 20,000 per hectare for farmers. We have reached 2.6 crore people through the ‘Shasan Aaplya Daari’ (government at your doorstep) programme," Shinde added.

He asserted that Naxalism in Gondia, Gadchiroli, and Bhandara districts in east Maharashtra is on the wane and the region will see a speedy development.

"We have decided to extend the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai-Nagpur expressway) to these three districts to bring development to the region," the chief minister added. PTI COR NSK