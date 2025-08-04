Upcoming goods shed at Anantnag will benefit FCI in transporting food grains to Kashmir: Railways

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The upcoming goods shed at Anantnag Railway Station will provide a significant advantage to the Food Corporation of India in transporting food grains through rail in Kashmir, Jammu Rail Division said on Monday.

“This will lead to significant reduction in both transportation cost and possible transit delays of food grains to Kashmir Valley,” Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Division, said after a coordination meeting between Railways and FCI.

According to a press note, in the meeting, attended by Chatru Naik, General Manager and Jagan, Assistant General Manager from FCI, Jammu and Kashmir, several important issues related to freight movement were discussed in details.

“Official notification for the upcoming goods shed, to be constructed at Anantnag Railway Station, is expected to be issued very soon,” Singhal said.

The press note added that additionally, they also discussed strategies to increase traffic at FCI Jammu siding and ensure efficient and timely handling of all rakes.” PTI JP NB