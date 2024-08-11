Upcoming govt hospital in Tiruppur to be upgraded to 100-bedded facility: Minister

Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Aug 11 (PTI) The district government hospital currently under construction at Velampalayam municipality would be upgraded as a 100-bedded facility, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said here on Sunday.

Initially, the hospital, which is being set up with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, was planned to be established as a 86-bedded facility. It would be equipped with a host of features including out-patient ward, intensive care unit, labour and delivery ward, surgery hall and dialysis unit among others.

Following a request and considering that the district has employees who hail from other districts and neighbouring states, it has been decided that the hospital would be upgraded to 100-bedded facility, he said.

"The construction of the hospital which is under way is expected to be completed in a month-and-a-half, after which it will be inaugurated by the chief minister ( M K Stalin)," Subramanian told reporters.

It was also decided to set up primary healthcare centres in all 24 villages in Tiruppur and plans are afoot to set up sub-health centres in the district, he said.

"In total, construction is in progress in the district for setting up various healthcare facilities at an estimated cost of Rs 112.21 crore," he said.

Subramanian said Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced in 2023 that 39 urban welfare centres in Tiruppur will be set up, of which 27 are currently operational. The remaining 12 centres are expected to be inaugurated soon, he said.

Plans are underway to set up primary health centres in Padiyur village, Kangayam block and also in Kolathupalayam Panchayat in Dharapuram Taluk, he added. PTI VIJ ANE