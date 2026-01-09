Upcoming Haryana budget to focus on welfare, industry: CM Saini

Faridabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the forthcoming state Budget will be dedicated to the welfare of every citizen and all sections of society, adding that its formulation is not confined to closed rooms but involves participation of all stakeholders.

As part of the ongoing pre-Budget consultation meetings, the chief minister made the remarks during a direct interaction with representatives of the industry and manufacturing sector at Surajkund here.

Saini said industries are developing at a rapid pace in Haryana, and large industrial units are continuously choosing the state as their destination. Keeping this in view, the state government is formulating new policies to create a better industrial ecosystem, he said.

He assured that there would be no shortfall in budgetary provisions for industrial development, adding that the government has set a target to make the upcoming Budget increasingly industry-friendly to strengthen the state’s economy and contribute towards achieving the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The chief minister said the purpose of such platforms was to realise the spirit of participatory democracy and participatory governance so that the pace of Haryana’s development could be further accelerated.

“Haryana government had also organised pre-Budget consultation meetings last year, which witnessed detailed and meaningful deliberations, and 71 suggestions received during those consultations were directly incorporated into the Budget. Keeping this in mind, a provision of approximately Rs 1,951.43 crore was made for this department in 2025–26, out of which Rs 873.51 crore has already been spent,” Saini said.

He said the state government has taken several decisions keeping industrial growth in view and reiterated that there would be no compromise in Budget provisions for the sector.

The government's aim is to ensure that the upcoming Budget strengthens employment generation, investment, innovation and self-reliance, he said, assuring that no stone would be left unturned in making adequate budgetary provisions for industrial growth, ease of doing business and investment promotion.