Upcoming IAF Day parade to take place in Prayagraj

New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) The upcoming annual Air Force day parade and air display will be held in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The Indian Air Force said the decision was in line with the "new tradition" of hosting the Air Force day celebrations in different parts of the country.

The Air Force day is celebrated on October 8. Last year, the celebrations were held in Chandigarh.

"The Indian Air Force will be celebrating its 91st anniversary on October 8. Keeping with the new tradition of hosting the Air Force day celebrations in different parts of the country, this year's Air Force day parade and air display will be held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh," the IAF said.

It said the ceremonial parade would be conducted at Air Force station Bamrauli and the air display would be conducted over the Sangam area, in the vicinity of the Ordnance depot fort in Prayagraj.

"The scenic surroundings would add to the appeal of the stream of aircraft flying-by in close formation," the IAF said in a statement.

"The Air Force day celebrations will actually commence more than a week before this with an air display near Bhojtal Lake at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on September 30," it said. PTI MPB ZMN