Upcoming polls will determine future of Andhra Pradesh: CM Jagan

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), May 6 (PTI) YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the upcoming elections to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha will shape the future of every household in the state for the next five years.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting here.

"In another week's time, the Kurukshetra battle (elections) is happening. These polls are not just to elect the MLAs and MPs. The ensuing polls will decide every household's future in the coming five years and also the continuation of the welfare schemes," said Reddy at the meeting.

Cautioning people against voting for Naidu, he said all the welfare schemes brought by the YSRC government will end. Jagan also said believing the former CM was akin to putting one's head into a python's mouth.

Further, Reddy accused the opposition leaders of indulging in 'false propaganda' against his party.

He also blamed the opposition for targeting the Land Titling Act, which gives complete rights to landowners.

Defending the new law, Reddy said it will give a new meaning to land ownership by according complete rights to holders, including insurance.

Besides Machilipatnam, the CM also addressed rallies at Repalle and Macherla.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13. PTI STH ROH