Upcoming state budget to be robust, to focus on every section of society: J'khand CM

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday said the upcoming state budget for the fiscal 2026-27 will be robust, focusing on development of every section of the society.

The CM was speaking at the pre-budget consultation with different departments and experts as part of preparations for the annual state budget for the upcoming fiscal.

"The important suggestions received from various sections will be incorporated to prepare a strong budget," he said.

Soren said, "We have exceeded Rs 1lakh crore budget size, and it will increase further in the coming days, as the demands are accordingly high." He said the government has been working towards set targets, focusing on agriculture, sports, tourism, education, and basic infrastructure in the recent past.

The CM said the government has been dealing with various challenges.

"We have a large number of reservoirs, but water is not reaching the farming fields. The state has lands where multi-farming could be done, but due to lack of resources, it is not materialising. We need to work on this," Soren said.

The CM said the government also need to pay attention to urbanisation, keeping in mind the migration of people from rural areas to towns.

The Jharkhand government presented a Rs 1.45 lakh-crore budget for 2025-26 in March last year. The budget size may go around Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the next fiscal 2026-27, an official said.

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, who was also present at the consultation, said the dream of a developed Jharkhand could be achieved through the development of rural economy.

Emphasising the need to increase the budget allocation for rural, social, health and education sectors, Kishore said there are shortages of workforce in every department.

"We need to increase the budget on establishment," he said.

Kishore alleged that the state's share from the Centre is dropping every year.

"State's share in central tax is around Rs 47,000 crore, while our grants-in-aid target from the Centre is around Rs 17,000 crore. Till January this year, we have not received around Rs 26,000 crore from the Centre," Kishor claimed.

He alleged that around Rs 6,000 crore of Jal Jivan Mission is pending with the Centre, besides the shares for old-age pension and scholarships.

The finance minister also suggested pre-budget consultations in September or October so that suggestions could be incorporated properly. The budget session of the Jharkhand assembly will be held from February 18 to March 19. The budget for the fiscal 2026-27 will be tabled on February 24, an official said.

Earlier on January 9, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren launched a portal and a mobile application to seek suggestions, opinions and ideas from people for the preparation of the state budget for the 2026-27 fiscal.

The portal and mobile app were open for submissions till January 17, and as many as 2093 suggestions were received from the citizens, the official said. PTI SAN SAN RG