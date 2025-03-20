Upcoming Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in Bambolim will be state-of-the-art facility: Goa minister

Panaji, Mar 20 (PTI) Goa health minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday inspected the ongoing work to build a Tertiary Cancer Care Centre at Bambolim near Panaji.

Asserting it will be a state-of-the-art cancer facility, Rane in a statement said the goal is to provide advanced treatment not only to the people of Goa but also to those from neighbouring states.

"Establishing a Centre of Excellence for Proton Therapy under HSCC (Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation Limited) is a dream we are determined to achieve soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of providing world-class healthcare to every citizen has been instrumental in shaping initiatives like the Tertiary Cancer Care Centre in Bambolim," Rane said.

The state Department of Health has prioritized affordable and accessible healthcare, ensuring that advanced treatments reach even the remotest parts, the minister added.

He also said Union health minister J P Nadda's support and guidance have further strengthened the resolve to develop cutting-edge medical facilities for the well-being of every individual.