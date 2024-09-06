UP:Dalit boy dies during treatment; family alleges medical negligence, stages protest

Amethi (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) The family members of a two-year-old Dalit boy, died during treatment, staged protests outside the hospital premises here on Friday alleging medical negligence, police said.

According to police, Mayansh, son of Ful Chand, a resident Madauli village, was admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in the Munshiganj area on Sunday following a complaint of fever and cold.

The family members have alleged that the minor was fine till Friday afternoon but he died within minutes of being administered a wrong injection in the afternoon, police said.

However, the doctors at the hospital have refuted the allegations.

"The child was given an antifungal injection which has no side effects," said Dr Amit Gaur, a paediatrician at the hospital.

"The child was being fed milk by his mother. The milk apparently went into his windpipe that resulted in the incident," he added.

The CEO of the hospital Avdhesh Sharma also termed the allegations baseless.

Meanwhile, CMO Dr Anshuman Singh said that he has formed a two member team to investigate the matter. "Further action will be taken based on the finding of the team".

The family members and locals kept the body at the hospital's gate and were sitting in protest by the time this report was filed.

Considering the protest the local administration has deployed police teams near the hospital to ensure law and order.

Notably, in September last year, the license of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was suspended on the instructions of the UP government after the death of a woman due to alleged negligence in treatment.

In the first week of October last year, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had stayed the Uttar Pradesh government's order, after which regular work resumed at the hospital. PTI COR CDN CDN HIG HIG