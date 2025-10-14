Updating or deleting names from voter lists not in Maharashtra SEC jurisdiction: Waghmare

Mumbai, Oct 14 (PTI) Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Tuesday clarified that updating or removing names from the assembly constituency voter lists does not fall under the panel's jurisdiction for local body elections.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the State Election Commission (SEC) office in Mumbai, he said the assembly voter lists prepared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be used as-is for the upcoming rural and urban body polls with a notified cut-off date of July 1, 2025.

While finalising ward-wise voter lists, entries from the assembly segment lists will be retained, and corrections for clerical errors or discrepancies can be raised by electors, noted Waghmare.

The SEC will also consider requests from political parties to increase the number of star campaigners from 20 to 40 and to raise candidates' election expenditure limits as deemed appropriate, he said.

Suresh Kakani, secretary of the SEC, informed preparations are underway for elections in all 29 municipal corporations (including Mumbai), 246 municipal councils, 42 town councils, 32 zilla parishads, and 336 panchayat samitis across Maharashtra.

Draft and final voter lists are available online at mahasecvoterlist.in, while printed copies can be obtained at a nominal fee of Rs 2 per page, he said.

PDF copies of the voter lists can be downloaded free at mahasecvoterlist.in/ObjectionOnClick/DownloadVoterlist.

Last month, the Supreme Court asked the SEC to conduct the long-pending local body polls by January 31, 2026. PTI MR RSY