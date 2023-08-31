Upgrade amenities at all railway stations, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh tells officials

Chennai, Aug 31 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh on Thursday called upon the railway officials to upgrade the passenger amenities in stations as per the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). About 15 railway stations are being redeveloped under ABSS in the Salem Division and the Coimbatore North railway station is among them, she said after inspecting the redevelopment works being undertaken at the Coimbatore North Railway Station in the state.

She urged the railway officials to provide upgrade the passenger amenities in the stations as per the ABSS and complete the works soon, a release quoting her said.

The Minister arrived at the Coimbatore North Railway Station at noon today and inspected the ongoing developmental works. Divisional Railway Manager, Salem Division, Pankaj Kumar Sinha, senior Divisional Commercial Manager M Boopathiraja, and other railway officials were present during the inspection. PTI JSP ROH