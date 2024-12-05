Upgrading infrastructure around SKIMS would boost medical tourism in J&K: CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope on Thursday that the infrastructure around the SKIMS tertiary-care hospital here will be upgraded, giving a boost to medical tourism in the region.

The chief minister also pledged to restore the autonomy of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) "on a priority basis".

Abdullah said this while addressing the 42nd Annual Day celebrations of the SKIMS, located in Soura.

He praised the institute for its invaluable services and readiness to respond in times of exigency.

He emphasised the importance of medical tourism, expressing hope that the infrastructure around the SKIMS would be upgraded to make this vision a reality.

Underscoring the indispensable role the SKIMS has played in enhancing Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare system, Abdullah said the hospital provides technologically-advanced and evidence-based healthcare services to people.

However, the chief minister expressed concern about "administrative interference undermining" the functioning of the SKIMS and pledged to "restore its autonomy on a priority basis".

To further strengthen the institute, Abdullah promised full government support to ensure that patients receive top-quality healthcare.

Calling for minimising referrals to the SKIMS, he said strengthening the sub-district and district hospitals would reduce the pressure on the institute.

The chief minister congratulated the SKIMS administration, faculty and staff for their exemplary performance, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises.

Reflecting on the vision of "Sher-i-Kashmir", as the founder of the National Conference (NC) and former chief minister of the erstwhile state Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was popularly known, Abdullah said the SKIMS was founded to offer advanced healthcare facilities within Jammu and Kashmir, reducing the need for patients to seek treatment outside the region.

On the occasion, Abdullah e-inaugurated and laid e-foundation stones for several projects, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure.

He e-inaugurated multiple facilities, including an attendants' inn with washroom facilities at the emergency block, another attendants' inn at the Maternity Hospital, a 4DCT simulator at the radiation oncology department and a daycare ward.

The chief minister also laid e-foundation stones for a sports ground, a transport yard and construction of more space for attendants.

He also inaugurated the emergency operation theatre block of the hospital and commissioned the SKIMS Medical University Complex, further enhancing emergency and educational facilities.

Earlier, the chief minister inspected an exhibition organised by the SKIMS that showcased innovative contributions and success stories from various departments of the institute.

Abdullah released the annual report of the SKIMS, highlighting the institute's significant achievements and activities. PTI SSB RC