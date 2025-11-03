Uphaar fire: Delhi HC judge hearing evidence tampering case recuses himself

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A Delhi High Court judge hearing an evidence tampering case against Sushil and Gopal Ansal in relation to Uphaar fire tragedy has recused himself.

Justice Amit Mahajan made the decision on October 30 after it was pointed out that he had appeared for Ansal Housing and Construction Ltd, related to the convicts, as a lawyer.

The Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) convenor, Neelam Krishnamoorthy, expressed her apprehension that she may not get a fair hearing and requested that matters be listed before another bench.

“Even though the objection raised is meritless and does not have any basis, in order to allay any fear that the complainant may have, in the interest of justice, subject to orders of the Judge In-Charge (Single Benches – Criminal Jurisdiction), list these matters before another Bench on November 6, 2025,” the judge said.

The high court is hearing appeal challenging the trial court order reducing the jail term from seven years to eight months in the evidence tampering case.

The Delhi Police has challenged the order of July 2022, passed by the district and principal judge ordering the release of the Ansal brothers.

The court had reduced their jail term to eight months which they had spent in prison.

The chief metropolitan magistrate of Patiala House had earlier awarded Ansals a seven-year jail term and fine in November 2021.

While deciding the appeal against the order, the sessions judge had called the sentence harsh and onerous. It also called the sentence disproportionate to their age.

The sessions judge order was challenged by AVUT.

Ansal brothers have also challenged the order of the district and sessions judge. All these appeals are pending before the high court.

The Uphaar tragedy is related to a fire incident during the screening of Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997. In the tragic incident, 59 people died and several were injured.