SWOT analysis of Congress in Delhi: Quest to reclaim lost ground

New Delhi: The Congress, unrepresented in the Delhi assembly since 2015, is desperately trying to gain a foothold in the February 5 elections.

Advertisment

Here is the SWOT (strength, weakness, opportunities, threats) analysis for the Congress in Delhi.

Strength

To counter AAP's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna of monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 post elections, the Congress has announced 'Pyaari Didi Yojana' where it promised monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women if voted to power.

Advertisment

In this election, all the senior leadership of the state unit have been fielded - Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, and former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf.

Weakness

Congress has not been in power in Delhi since 2013, making it challenging to regain the trust of voters.

Advertisment

In 2013, the party fought polls under the leadership of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, but since then, then, it has lacked a prominent, widely recognised leader in Delhi.

After two consecutive election losses, the party's lower cadres may be short on motivation, which could hinder its campaign efforts.

Opportunities

Advertisment

The biggest opportunity for the Congress is that the party does not have anything to lose since it does not have even a single MLA in the Delhi assembly for the last two terms.

The party has the opportunity to regain its traditional vote bank in this election which has been shifted to the AAP in recent years.

If it gets even a few seats, it will boost the morale of the party and the workforce.

Advertisment

Similar to 2013, when Congress played a key role in forming a government by supporting AAP, there is an opportunity for Congress to once again play the role of a kingmaker if the election results lead to a hung assembly.

Threat

If Congress fails to make any significant gains in this election, it could face the real possibility of being wiped out from the Delhi political landscape.

Advertisment

The strong presence of the AAP and BJP, along with their well-established support bases, poses a major threat to Congress' chances of regaining power.