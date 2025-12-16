Uphold democratic ideals that define India: Manipur Guv to people

Imphal, Dec 16 (PTI) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to renew their shared resolve to safeguard national unity, preserve peace, and uphold the democratic ideals that define the nation.

Speaking at a programme to celebrate Vijay Diwas, Bhalla said it was a solemn reminder of the courage and sacrifice that secured India's historic victory in the 1971 war.

Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, Bhalla noted that the country's strides in modernisation and indigenous defence manufacturing have fortified national security.

The governor also highlighted the gallantry of "Manipur's brave sons" -- Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik of IAF, Constable Deepak Chingakham of the BSF, and Inspector Jeffrey Hmingchullo Hmar of the CRPF.

He said their courage and sacrifices have brought honour to the state and the nation. PTI CORR SOM