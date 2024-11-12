Uphold fair play, CEC tells central observers deployed for Maharashtra polls

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday asked the Election Commission's central observers deployed for the Maharashtra assembly polls to uphold fair play, respond promptly to candidates' concerns and maintain professional conduct.

Advertisment

At a review meeting held with the central observers for the Maharashtra polls, Kumar directed them to be accessible to all candidates and parties without any favouritism.

"Any complaints in this regard will be viewed seriously," a functionary aware of the deliberations quoted the CEC as saying.

Addressing the observers from the national capital via video conference, he also asked them to maintain strict vigilance over the law-and-order situation and flow of any inducements like drugs, liquor, freebies and cash that can be used to vitiate the election space.

Advertisment

Kumar asserted that checking and screening by enforcement agencies should be done as per the established protocol and in a completely impartial manner, maintaining a level playing field.

Observers should see that central forces and state police forces maintain neutrality and their deployment is not favouring any political party or a candidate, he said.

CEC Kumar was of the view that observers can particularly ensure that the whole election process, specifically the campaign discourse, does not in any manner affect the dignity of women.

Advertisment

During the polling hours, observers should visit as many polling stations as possible and take an assessment of the situation inside the polling stations regularly and ensure polling is free and fair, he underlined.

Observers should conduct themselves in consonance with the highest standards of professional, personal and ethical conduct and must abide by the commission's guidelines strictly, Kumar said.

For the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, a total of 142 general, 41 police and 72 expenditure observers have been deployed.

Advertisment

They work as the eyes and ears of the EC during the election period. PTI SKU NAB IJT