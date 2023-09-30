Uphold gallant traditions of Indian Armed Forces, Arunachal Governor to Army personnel

Itanagar, Sep 30 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) exhorted the army personnel to be alert and uphold the gallant traditions of Indian Armed forces in guarding the sensitive borders in the northeastern state.

The governor while interacting with armed forces personnel at the border village of Taksing in Upper Subansiri district on Friday said that the international border of the state in the Taksing sector is sensitive and strategically important for the security of the nation.

Parnaik, who had earlier visited Taksing as the General Officer Commanding of 4 Corp in 2008, encouraged the personnel to maintain physical fitness and sound mental alertness. He shared modern-day security design and steps with the personnel to keep the border safe and secure, a Raj Bhavan release said.

He advised the officers and personnel to maintain cordial relations with the border villagers in the Taksing area and provide them assistance at the time of need and emergency.

The officers and personnel of Rajputana Rifles, Garhwal Rifles, Arunachal Scouts, 340 field regiment and Indo-Tibetan Border Police were present during the interaction.

Taksing located at the India-China border, is one of the villages in the state selected under the Vibrant Village pilot programme.

Later addressing a public meeting the governor said that the Vibrant Village programme aims to provide all basic facilities at the first village near the border.

He said that a collaborative effort must be adopted, involving state administration, armed forces and villagers to make them vibrant.

Parnaik said that facilities must be shared amongst the stakeholders, while acknowledging that villagers in the state have very cordial relations with armed forces at the border.

The governor assured the villagers of Taksing to give top priority to road connectivity and exhorted them to plan and build up for the future by developing infrastructure, tourist attractions and community halls and become 'Atma Nirbhar'.

The governor urged the villagers to participate in the developmental process to help the government officials involved in the Vibrant Village programme, the release added. PTI UPL RG