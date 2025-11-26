Uphold ideals of Constitution to make society stronger, inclusive: Sikkim CM

Gangtok, Nov 26 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday urged people to uphold the ideals of the Constitution in daily life to make the society stronger and more inclusive.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Tamang led the reading of the Preamble at a function held at Manan Kendra.

"I urge every citizen, especially our youth, to uphold the ideals of the Constitution in daily life and contribute to a stronger, more inclusive society," he said.

"Let us renew our resolve to follow the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and the makers of our Constitution as we work together for the progress of our state and nation," he said.

Tamang said the Constitution guides the people with the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. PTI KDK SOM