Uphold peace, deepen bonds among communities: Arunachal Guv to people ahead of Statehood Day

Itanagar, Feb 19 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik on Thursday greeted the people ahead of the Statehood Day, appealing to them to protect the environment, uphold peace, and deepen the bonds among all communities.

Arunachal became a state on February 20, 1987.

Parnaik said the occasion reminds the people of how far they have come, from the struggles and sacrifices of their ancestors to the promise and possibilities of today.

"Their courage, unity, and determination laid the foundation for the Arunachal Pradesh we proudly call home," he said.

Parnaik said the government's vision of a developed Arunachal is rooted in the well-being of the people and the steady improvement of their quality of life.

"It is a vision that places citizens at the centre of development, where access to quality education, healthcare, housing, connectivity, and basic civic services raises living standards across urban and rural areas alike," he said.

The governor said that over the years, the state has made meaningful progress across sectors, improving human development, strengthening livelihoods, and enhancing the quality of life of our people.

"These achievements belong to every citizen whose hard work, faith, and perseverance have shaped our growth. As we honour our past, we must also look ahead with confidence, towards a future filled with opportunity, innovation, and inclusive development," he said.

"As custodians of this pristine and beautiful land, let us renew our pledge to protect our environment, uphold peace, and deepen the bonds of brotherhood among all communities, he appealed. Let us empower our youth, encourage self-reliance, and embrace sustainable development so that progress remains balanced and enduring," he added.

Parnaik appealed to people to move forward together, with unity, purpose, and optimism, to build a stronger Arunachal Pradesh and contribute proudly to a prosperous and developed India.